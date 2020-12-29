Fewer flu cases, other illnesses reported during pandemic

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Fewer people are getting the flu, and health experts say it's thanks to CDC guidelines for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports we’ve had a mild flu season so far, with seven deaths reported.

Dr. Gary Berner with Community Clinic says flu cases are down 75% from last year.

He says that’s because most of us are staying home and practicing better hygiene like wearing a mask, which he hopes people will still do post-pandemic.



“I really think it’s going to be important next year or whenever we get past this pandemic to wear a mask when we’re feeling bad, if you’re at all worried about having a cold and going out in public – keep that mask on,” Dr. Berner said.



Dr. Berner says the pandemic has also helped push to expand telehealth services, and create new ones — like a mobile waiting room, where patients can wait in their cars until they’re ready to be called in.

While the same guidelines are helping stop the spread of flu and the coronavirus, we’re still seeing COVID-19 cases be reported. The ADH says that’s because there is a vaccine for the flu and people have had it before which reduces the chances of us getting extremely sick. Our bodies are just now being exposed to COVID-19 and ADH reports some people are even catching the virus twice which is uncommon with influenza.