NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Being adopted only to end up back in foster care has really left a mark on 15-year-old Magnus.

“It just feels like being thrown away because they adopted me, and they were supposed to help me. They were supposed to care for me, but they didn’t,” he said.

Magnus had been adopted out of foster care by a biological family member who he lived with for a few years. When that living situation no longer worked out, he ended up back in the care of the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services.

“My past family… just ended up abusing me and doing a whole lot of other stuff. So, [I’m] trying to get over that hurt,” Magnus said.

It’s that hurt that has led to trust issues for the teen. Naturally, he’s softspoken but this trauma has turned him into a bit of a recluse.

“It’s really hard to trust people and to know if they’re okay to be around,” he said.

“It takes a long time for these kiddos to trust again and trust that this family wants me now but are they going to want me in a couple of years?,” said Magnus’ Adoption Specialist Brenna McClure.

KNWA/FOX24 met up with Magnus when he was getting his hair buzzed short and colored at On the Verge in Fayetteville.

Salon owner and stylist Finnley Dawn lightened Magnus’ hair before they painted orange and purple flowers with dye all over his head.

Magnus loved the way his hair turned out.

“It feels really great because I can express better who I am and it makes me happy,” he said.

The flowers, he said, were for his sister. “She really liked flowers, and I can’t see her anymore.” He isn’t able to see her because she still lives with the family who could no longer take care of Magnus.

Magnus is now eligible for adoption through DCFS and is looking for a family who won’t give up on him.

“I just really want somebody who expresses their choices to me and accepts me for who I am. As long as they don’t push their religion on me, I’m fine. I have a lot of trouble with that from my past families,” he said.

Right now, Magnus is in the process of becoming who he wishes to be. He identifies as he/him and would like to be adopted either by two dads or two moms because he said, “it’s easier to talk to people who I relate to and easier to be around them.”

“He’s just very unique and very caring. Quiet, but I think that around the right people and after feeling comfortable and being able to trust — which is going to take a while — I think that he’ll really be able to come out of his shell,” McClure said.

When asked what he would like to do with a new family, Magnus said, “I really don’t care as long as they just spend time with me.”

“Kids like Magnus really deserve a chance to be connected with the family. And, you know, these kiddos don’t have anybody when they turn 18. You know, if they don’t have a family, who do they go to?” McClure said.

Magnus is in 10th grade; he loves to draw, and his favorite sport is volleyball.

Learn more about Magnus and other teens, kids and sibling groups who’re eligible for adoption through foster care in Arkansas on Project Zero’s website.