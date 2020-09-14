Finding a job amid health crisis; employers turn to virtual job interviews

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus has changed how people are looking for jobs like using a Job Search Drive-Thru.

Applicants will stay in their car the entire time, resumes in hand and apply for jobs at the Crawford County Adult Education Center in Van Buren.

Director Debbie Faubus-Kendrick said this is an opportunity for people to safely find employment. She said the center is getting plenty of calls from hiring industries and it wants to connect them to employees.

Career Service Provider Annie Palmer suggests tailoring your resume to the type of job you’re looking for.

“People need to know what their goals are. what part of the industry do they want to pursue? What exactly do they want to do with their lives?” said Faubus-Kendrick.

“A lot of people are only going to spend 7 seconds looking at your resume so it’s important to keep it tight and to the point. Focus on your skills and achievements,” said Palmer.

Palmer said many interviews are also taking place virtually. Her advice is to be on time, dress for success and find a well-lit space to have your interview.

Palmer also suggests doing a run-through using the video format to iron out any technical difficulties.

The job fair will take place tomorrow from 10 am to 2 pm. Staff will also be there to help with resume building and cover letters.