Fire in Springdale apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) – Around 6:00 this morning, firetrucks filled the parking lot at the colony square at the Springdale Apartment Complex.

Springdale fire says the fire broke out in a unit on the first floor, then quickly spread to an apartment right above on the second floor causing severe damage.

Witnesses reported seeing people jumping from second-story windows, five people are in the hospital today and so far no deaths have been reported.

Captain of the Springdale Fire Department, Matt Bagley says, “our crews were able to put the fire out relatively quickly and it been a really long clean up and investigation.”

Right now, we’re working to get an update on the conditions of the five people in the hospital and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.