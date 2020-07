Sgt. Murphy said safety is the number one priority — especially considering most 4th of July injuries are due to carelessness.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re considering launching fireworks in Fayetteville to celebrate the July 4th holiday, there are some rules you need to follow.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said till 11 p.m. on July 4, you can shoot off fireworks.

You can only fire them on private property and you can’t shoot anything with a stick on it, so no bottle rockets.

Children 16 years and younger handling fireworks must have an adult present.

Sgt. Murphy said safety is the number one priority — especially considering most 4th of July injuries are due to carelessness.

“The message we want to get out there is for people to just be safe and to watch out for one another,” Sgt. Murphy said. “That’s kind of what we do in our community here, we look out for one another.”

If you see something that’s unsafe whether it be COVID-related or fireworks-related call attention to it. SGT. TONY MURPHY, FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

In Bentonville, you can shoot off fireworks until midnight on July 4.

Chief Brent Boydston with the Bentonville Fire Department said the city’s ordinance is a lot like Fayetteville’s.

You can only shoot fireworks on private property, no bottle rockets, and children 16 and younger handling fireworks must be supervised by an adult.

Chief Boydston said he wants residents in Bentonville to have fun while staying safe, so he suggests being over prepared.

“Try to keep a bucket of water or a pail around for your discharged fireworks,” he said.

KNWA/KFTA has a list of all the July 4th firework rules in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.