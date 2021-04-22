First Benton County Great Disappearing Litter Challenge

BENTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA)— The Benton County Solid Waste District and the Benton County Environmental Division are having a contest between residents to see who can pick up the most litter across the county.

Here’s how to participate:

Pick up supplies. Participants are required to use clear bags for litter. Bags and other limited supplies, such as gloves and safety vests, will be available at drop-off locations listed below. Pick up litter. Choose your cleanup location (local parks, trials, neighborhoods, etc.) and pick up litter. Go to the Benton County Solid Waste District’s Facebook page for a list of areas that need extra attention or to nominate an area. Drop of litter. Turn in your litter bag(s) to one of their drop-off locations listed below. For each full bag of trash you will earn one entry to the drawing. Repeat! You can participate as many times as you want between April 22 and May 21!

Locations taking trash and providing supplies are at the Benton County Solid Waste District on Brookside Road in Bentonville and the James R. Welch Recycling Center on North Arkansas Street in Rogers.

Categories for the drawing include “Most Unique Item Found” and “Most Trash Collected”.

The competition will also hold a photo contest in which participants can post a before and after picture of their clean up location on the Benton County Solid Waste District’s Facebook page. All participants in the before & after photo contest will be entered into a special drawing.

You can look at the flyer here.

Winners will be announced on the Benton County Solid Waste District Facebook page on May 22.