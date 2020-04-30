First responders balance public health & safety amid COVID-19

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced first responders to balance public health and public safety, all while also protecting the health of their own departments.

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department said officers are having to change a lot of things due to COVID-19.

At the beginning of their shift, every officer has their temperature taken and is screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

When it comes to calls of service, if it doesn’t require much face-to-face contact, the department will just handle it over the phone.

If an officer does have to go to a residence, Lt. Lisenbee said the department is taking the necessary precautions — fully equipped with PPE, masks, and googles.

We just want to assure our citizens and everyone in our town that the quality of service that we are providing for everyone is still there,” Lt. Lisenbee said. “We’re just doing it in a different way with a different strategy.”

We are always readily available for our citizens. LT. MICHAEL LISENBEE, PEA RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Pea Ridge Police Department hasn’t had any officers test positive for the virus, but if one does, Lt. Lisenbee said the department has a quarantine plan in place.