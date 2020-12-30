First responders offered “leftover” COVID-19 vaccines from hospitals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Natural State’s top doctor says hospitals with leftover COVID-19 vaccines can offer them to first responders.

If a hospital has a certain amount of vaccine left over, rather than have it go to waste, which we would never want to happen, we would then offer that to those emergency responders. DR. JOSE ROMERO, ARKANSAS HEALTH SECRETARY

On Monday, Fayetteville firefighters started getting their COVID-19 vaccinations after Fayetteville Fire Battalion Chief Rusty Hulse said the department got a call from Northwest Health saying it had extra vaccines.

Everyone was super excited to be able to get it. We’ve got very few who were wanting to opt-out. RUSTY HULSE, BATTALION CHIEF, FAYETTEVILLE FIRE

“They said that they had up to 100 vaccines available for us,” he said.

In a statement from Northwest Health sent to KNWA/FOX 24 on Monday, December 28, it said: “The quantities of vaccine we have received to date are not sufficient to cover all employees.“

KNWA/FOX 24 asked for clarification on Tuesday, December 29.

A representative with NW Health said the hospital is implementing the Arkansas Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Phased Plan:

More than 1,100 doses have been administered across our patient-facing employees and physicians and we anticipate using all 1,650 doses in our first batch by the end of this week. Phase 1A of the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Phased Plan (attached) is focused on vaccinating healthcare workers. We are supporting this effort by vaccinating firefighters and paramedics in our community who meet the criteria. First responders are people we see every day in our emergency departments and they are often in high-exposure situations with patients as they respond to trauma and crisis calls. We anticipate that over time we will receive additional vaccine to cover our staff who are not directly interacting with patients and we will continue to follow the ADOH phased plan. We have already received second batches of vaccine at several of our hospitals and will proceed with distributing these as well. The ADOH is carefully planning distribution to ensure the booster doses are received timely, whether three weeks after the first Pfizer shot or four week if the Moderna shot. AIMEE MORRELL, NW HEALTH

Northwest Health also provided KNWA/FOX24 with additional documentation regarding guidance the hospital says it followed to administer COVID-19 vaccines:

“Here is the link on the Arkansas Pharmacists Organization (https://www.arrx.org/) for the deployment map via the department of health. This was their original guidance, notice how EMS, Fire and first responders are listed under the hospital distribution in group 1-A. This is the guidance we were operating under, and the guidance currently posted.”

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) told KNWA/FOX 24 when it comes to priority in who gets the vaccine first in Phase 1A, the department provides guidance but does not specifically direct hospitals on the decisions.