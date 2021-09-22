First year for BITE NWA at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spectators at this year’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G can enjoy BITE NWA at the tournament.

There are four different locations throughout the course fans can check out with their BITE NWA ticket. Event Dir. Annye DeGrand said even though the location’s changed, it’s still a great way to experience the tastes Northwest Arkansas has to offer.

“There’s a lot of great restaurants that are coming out, including Pressroom, Mojito’s, Fred’s Hickory Inn, McClard’s BBQ,” DeGrand said. “Ton of great variety, a lot of local chefs involved, and you’ll find something you love at every location.”

Tickets are $45 and available for both Friday and Sunday.