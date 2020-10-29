Flooding reports in NWA and River Valley

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley received several inches of rainfall causing some serious flooding

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Riverside Park in West Fork is where you’d normally see cars parked in this lot and children on the playground.

“There are usually benches by the river and can’t see them anymore,” April Trollinger said. “Well, there’s a dam that you can hardly even see right now and it hasn’t been this way in a long time,” Jeremy Trollinger said.

April and Jeremy Trollinger were some of the many people who stopped by to check out the flooding.

“It’s not as high as I’ve seen it before but it’s definitely higher than I’ve seen it in the last five years,” Jeremy said.

The rising waters prompted Martin Lemons to get out of his girlfriend’s house, she lives nearby, and stay somewhere else for the night.

“I was out here earlier and it wasn’t up this high there were people out in the park I stepped outside and saw that and said whoah, I [should] go home,” Lemons said.

Down South in Alma, the Gardenwalk apartments were evacuated due to high waters. Many of the residents forced to leave without their cars.

“Three hours ago we got home and 45 minutes later the whole parking lot was sunk underwater,” Eleborio Escobar said. “[We] should have got the car out when we got the chance.”

“[I] came home and realized that the road blocked off,” Ronica Young said. “Welcome to the lake, it has moved.”

A busy day for first responders everywhere. They’re on standby and have been prepping all day to keep you safe.

“We go out and we start driving streets, low water crossings and then we keep track of all of that and try to monitor that throughout the day,” West Fork Fire Capt. Travis Whisenhunt said.