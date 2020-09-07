Florida activists released after rally over police shootings

FAYETTEVILLE Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - Colon cancer is a battle that takes up to 50,000 lives per year. Just recently, Chadwick Boseman lost his own fight to it. Now, doctors and survivors are hoping this will bring more awareness to the importance of screenings.

Paul Olivieri, a local survivor of colon cancer, says we can't forget that this disease is not limited to the celebrities we see in the media; it's possible for anyone to get this disease.