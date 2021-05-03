Flower shops see a bloom in business for Mother’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s hard not to think of flowers when you think about Mother’s Day. Some florists, hit hard during the pandemic are starting to see a bloom in business with the holiday coming up.

Meus Floral tells me the pandemic forced the new business to completely shift their business model.

Faith Hundley and Molly Barnes are the owners of Meus floral in Fayetteville. Weddings, baby showers, holiday gatherings were put on hold because of the pandemic. That is when the ladies say they decided to focus on more daily offerings rather than events.

In the beginning of the health crisis, the flower shop shut down for to months because they couldn’t get any shipments of flowers to come in. Barnes says flowers were stuck at wholesalers. Several companies and farmers also reduced their staff and that also impacted its shipments.

“We had so many events last year and they ended up being rescheduled or shifted to be smaller. So we had to shift to celebrating everyday celebrations… Birthdays, anniversaries,” said Barnes.

Meus floral says things are turning around. They are already pretty busy for Mother’s Day. Shipments are coming in and they can offer folks fresh flowers every week. Hundley says they have a good mix of spring flowers, beautiful shades of pinks and purples. She adds the most requested flower this Mother’s Day is the peony.

Hundley says they are still accepting orders but recommends doing it sooner than later if you want those flowers to arrive on time.

Make your flowers last longer ~