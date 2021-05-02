Flu cases in NWA at an all-time low

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Flu cases in Arkansas for 2020-2021 have been far lower than any year in recent history.

Fayetteville Public Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, says there has not been a year in her professional career with as few flu cases as there have been in the last year or so.  

Sharkey believes there are a number of factors playing into this trend. She says social distancing along with public health guidelines has had an enormous hand to play in it. Sharkey adds it has also been one of the best years for flu cases in children. 

“We have had zero pediatric deaths in the state which has been wonderful. We have had one in the entire country, typically we lose one-hundred children to the flu each season,” says Sharkey.

Sharkey says conveniently the state’s COVID-19 mandates ended around the same time we’d typically be seeing the end of flu season, however, we have started to see other respiratory illnesses reemerge.

