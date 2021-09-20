Food Loops to promote food recycling at Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local company promoting food recycling will be at this year’s Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by Procter and Gamble.

Food Loops gathers food and other waste, and turns it into fertilizing compost.

It services restaurants, companies, and events.

Cindy Maas from Food Loops says there’s 80,000 tons of food waste in Benton and Washington Counties that goes into the local landfill.

She says their is a local process from start to finish.

“We sell that compost, the soil amendment to gardeners, local farmers, even residential we sell it to our local residents,” Maas said. “That closes the loop, that makes the full circle loop.”

Food Loops will have people manning the waste bins at this year’s LPGA tournament.

People can bring their plate up to the Food Loops station, and the company will sort the leftover food from the utensils.