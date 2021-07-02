Former University of Arkansas Chancellor will receive $175k in resignation settlement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz will receive $175,000 in a resignation settlement, according to the official document sent to KNWA/KFTA on Friday.

The sum will be paid out in installments until June 30, 2022, according to the release agreement.

Steinmetz resigned with one day’s notice June 18. He did not give a reason. It came just days after KNWA asked the university to explain an online account containing nude photos appearing to show the University of Arkansas Chancellor.

According to a statement from UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt, Steinmetz did not initially relinquish his status as a tenured professor. Because of speculation concerning his resignation, he concluded it would be impossible to return to campus.

While former Chancellor Steinmetz resigned as chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus effective June 18, he did not relinquish his status as a tenured professor. However, because of the ongoing speculation relating to the circumstances surrounding his decision to resign and the possibility of his returning to campus, Dr. Steinmetz has concluded that he would not be able to be effective on the campus as a faculty member and we have mutually agreed to part ways. His unprecedented accomplishments as chancellor have elevated the campus and it is in exceptional standing moving forward. I will now continue working toward identifying permanent leadership at our flagship campus and am already pleased with the conversations I’ve had and encouraged by the positive momentum and optimistic outlook of the institution and those affiliated with it. Dr. Donald Bobbitt, UA System President

Read the full release agreement below: