Fort Smith church prepares for Phase II reopening

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A few weeks ago, faith-based services were given the green light to resume in-person services as part of Arkansas’ Phase I reopening plan.

Rev. Ryan Rose is an associate pastor for Evangel Temple in Fort Smith. He said people in his church are following guidelines so far.

The church reduced its seating by more than half and separated seats into family “pods” with six-foot distancing in mind.

As the state prepares for Phase II, Rose said Evangel Temple will continue on its current trajectory and not rush into adding more seats. Some church programs will resume in-person meetings, but they’ll be staggered in their reopening dates throughout the summer months.

Online offerings are more popular during the pandemic, Rose said, while in-person giving has dropped.

“Folks have been very faithful,” Rose said. “I’m not gonna say that we’ve been overwhelmed more than ever, but the people we’re connected to have been very faithful in their giving.”

Live-stream services have given people from around the world the chance to join, Rose said. With Phase II on the way, Rose said the church is going to continue pushing safety.