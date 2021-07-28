Fort Smith church to give away hundreds of backpacks, grocery bags ahead of school

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith church will give away hundreds of backpacks stocked with school supplies and grocery bags ahead of the school year.

The backpacks and grocery bags were stocked Wednesday morning by members of Evangel Temple in Fort Smith. The supplies were selected based on the listed requirements from the Fort Smith School District, said Charlie Murphy, the Children and Family Pastor for the church.

The grocery items were also chosen with kids in mind, Murphy said.

People who want a free backpack or grocery bag can go to Evangel Temple on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“You can just line up here at the church,” Murphy said. “It’s on Towson but we’re going to ask people to come in on the 12th Street entrance. They can circle through our driveway.”