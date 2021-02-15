Fort Smith continues clearing roads of snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is continuing to work on keeping roads cleared of snow.

City Administrator Carl Geffken says while many roads have been plowed, it’s safest to stay home.

“So even by removing all of the blowing or light snow that has rested on roads, anything that’s been compacted down further, has the probability that it will stay on the road. So, if you do need to go out drive slowly, drive carefully, don’t accelerate or break hard,” Geffken said.

Geffken says at this time, major roads in the area have been plowed and crews are expected to begin clearing residential roads starting tomorrow.