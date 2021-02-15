Fort Smith continues clearing roads of snow

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is continuing to work on keeping roads cleared of snow.

City Administrator Carl Geffken says while many roads have been plowed, it’s safest to stay home.

“So even by removing all of the blowing or light snow that has rested on roads, anything that’s been compacted down further, has the probability that it will stay on the road. So, if you do need to go out drive slowly, drive carefully, don’t accelerate or break hard,” Geffken said.

Geffken says at this time, major roads in the area have been plowed and crews are expected to begin clearing residential roads starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers