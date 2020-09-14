Fort Smith Fire Department participates in winter clothing drive

The campaign will accept gloves, scarves, winter hats, and thick socks as donations.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Fire Department needs help with winter donations this year.

The fire department is partnering with the Good Samaritan Clinic in the “Share the Gloves” campaign.

The campaign will accept gloves, scarves, winter hats, and thick socks as donations.

For sanitary reasons, items must be new.

The campaign will run until Monday, September 21.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS: