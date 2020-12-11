Fort Smith frontline healthcare workers die from COVID-19

"We have to go into the teeth of this situation every day."

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three frontline health care workers at Baptist Health Fort Smith have died due to coronavirus complications, and a little more than 100 have tested positive.

That’s a death rate of 3 percent, that’s pretty high. That’s scary for us. DR. BRYAN CLARDY, CHIEF OF STAFF, BAPTIST HEALTH FORT SMITH

Baptist Health Fort Smith Chief of Staff Dr. Bryan Clardy said due to regulations he’s not able to provide KNWA/FOX 24 with any more details, but he said the green light given to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, December 10, gives him a glimmer of hope.

“Everybody’s at risk, so I’m very excited to see this vaccine technology being deployed,” Dr. Clardy said.

He said the war is far from over though.

We’re almost there. We can’t give up now. DR. BRYAN CLARDY, CHIEF OF STAFF, BAPTIST HEALTH FORT SMITH

That’s why Dr. Clardy wants to remind everyone to remember those who’ve lost their lives fighting on the frontlines as we inch closer to the end of this pandemic.

“We can honor them best by social distancing, wearing masks, limiting our gatherings, and just hanging tough for another month or two,” Dr. Clardy said. “We’re almost there.”

(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

Dr. Clardy said he’s meeting with Sebastian County Emergency Management early next week to discuss Baptist Health’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Stay with KNWA/KFTA as we continue to follow this story.