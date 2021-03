FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith has lifted some restrictions on events.

Starting Saturday, April 24th, the city won’t require special event permits to include plans that follow Arkansas Department of Health safety protocols.

Also on that date, the city will re-open community centers and public restrooms, and the Fort Smith Convention Center will resume normal operations.

The city still encourages everyone to continue the precautions they’ve been taking during the pandemic.