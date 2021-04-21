Fort Smith Police Department continues to work toward a stronger community bond

"That's how you build trust with your community."

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nationally and locally, many communities are asking for change surrounding policing procedures, and departments in the area are already making changes.

Anthony Ball, who played a key role in the Fayetteville protests over the summer, said Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict was a huge breakthrough.

This was big, this was a great first step moving forward. ANTHONY BALL, LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER

He said there’s still a lot more work that needs to be done though, in trying to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“You hope that there’s some reform and some long-standing change that can happen from that senseless killing,” Ball said.

Guardian not warrior mindset. That’s what a community wants from its police department and that is what they should expect. ARIC MITCHELL, FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department said they’re already implementing changes, including — being early adopters of body cameras in Arkansas and applying “community policing” to every facet of the department.

“It’s something that every officer here is expected to embrace and I think we’re doing that and I hope we can continue to reap the benefits that come from that,” Mitchell said.

We have been dedicated to community involvement for many years through a large number of programs: drive-thru birthdays, non-enforcement contacts as part of job performance and evaluation, providing ongoing support for mental health crises through our Crisis Intervention Unit. We also had the recent announcement of adding mental health professionals to our CIU team for direct response and ongoing support of at-risk individuals. All our officers are trained in de-escalation tactics and have been for many years. Any use of force is thoroughly assessed and evaluated at each level of the chain of command. We were also early adopters of body-worn cameras in Arkansas. Under Chief Baker, we have used civilian review boards in our promotional examinations. Our department hosted and funded a citywide training on diversity, equity, and inclusion for Officers and City of Fort Smith employees in early 2020, and we will remain committed to DEI moving forward. ARIC MITCHELL, FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mitchell said they’re committed to continuing to build an even stronger bond.

“We’ve been about establishing those protocols with our community so they can have trust in us and we make sure that trust is not misplaced,” he said.