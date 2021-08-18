Fort Smith police remind drivers to slow down in school zones

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As more kids head back to the classroom, police are warning drivers to slow down in school zones.

Fort Smith Schools Chief of Police Bill Hollenbeck says as more parents and students hit the roads in the mornings, it’s important to keep an eye out for school zones.

He reminds drivers that the speed limit in a school zone is 25 miles an hour.

Make sure to stop for school buses, and keep a safe distance for students getting on and off the bus, and refrain from using phones while driving.

“We want to make sure that all of our students have a great school year and not have any horrible accidents and partner with the parents to help the students as well,” Boozman said.

Boozman says these rules are most important in the first few weeks when school traffic is the heaviest.