Fort Smith Schools reopen playground equipment

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School District has reopened its playground equipment.

Since the first day of school, the playgrounds were closed due to coronavirus concerns, but on Friday, October 30, students were able to play on the equipment again.

Fort Smith Assistant Superintendent Martin Mahan said new data has shown getting COVID-19 from playground equipment is very low.

He said they agreed it was time to reevaluate after seeing surrounding school districts reopen its playgrounds and city parks.

You have to think about the whole child, all the social and emotional learning that takes place utilizing that equipment, but also the fitness. MARTIN MAHAN, ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, FORT SMITH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Mahan said students are required to use hand sanitizer before and after playing on the equipment.

They are also required to wear a mask and stay in their assigned playground zones.

Mahan said parents can opt-out of allowing their child to use the equipment.