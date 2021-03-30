Fort Smith Schools to keep mask requirement

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When it comes to masking up in the classroom, local school districts are allowed to make their own decisions on continuing or eliminating mask-wearing policies.

Fort Smith Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Martin Mahan said the district will require staff and students to continue to wear a mask.

He said this decision was based on caution and how close we are to the end of the school year.

I understand both sides of the mask issue, but we just want to take care and be ultra-cautious with our students and our staff.

MARTIN MAHAN, DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT, FORT SMITH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Fayetteville, Rogers, and Bentonville are also continuing the mask requirement throughout the rest of the school year.

In Springdale, school officials told KNWA/FOX 24 things will remain as-is for now, until the district makes its final decision at the next school board meeting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers