Fort Smith Schools to keep mask requirement

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When it comes to masking up in the classroom, local school districts are allowed to make their own decisions on continuing or eliminating mask-wearing policies.

Fort Smith Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Martin Mahan said the district will require staff and students to continue to wear a mask.

He said this decision was based on caution and how close we are to the end of the school year.

I understand both sides of the mask issue, but we just want to take care and be ultra-cautious with our students and our staff. MARTIN MAHAN, DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT, FORT SMITH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Fayetteville, Rogers, and Bentonville are also continuing the mask requirement throughout the rest of the school year.

In Springdale, school officials told KNWA/FOX 24 things will remain as-is for now, until the district makes its final decision at the next school board meeting.