Fort Smith sets dates to open community pool, water park

FORT SMTIH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The City of Fort Smith sets dates to open up water parks and pools for the summer season.

City Administrator Carl Geffken says Pirate Island Waterpark will open May 22nd

Creekmore Pool will open June 15h with limited capacity. Geffken says there will be certain days the pool will close for deep cleaning.

Though there isn’t a specific date just yet, Geffken says splash pads will open before June 15th.

He and Mayor George McGill praised residents for following CDC guidelines that allowed these parks to open.

“We have our facilities there for our residents to try remain and have some sense of normalcy,” Geffken said.

“We’re excited that the soft openings are taking place and as we look forward the horizon we see ourselves strong and successful,” McGill said.

The city’s collection and customer service area will stay open to the public but all other city buildings will remain closed.