Fort Smith wants to be new home for pilots from Singapore

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith hopes to become a new home for Singapore pilots.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gave his annual state of the city address today.

In it, he shed light on the Singapore delegation touring the city last week.

The delegation was in town to assess the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 188th Wing.

McGill says if that mission came to Fort Smith, that would be between 350 and 400 people based out of Singapore relocating to the city, and they would be welcomed with open arms. “They were interested in how they would be treated. We feel very comfortable and convinced them that they would be treated well and welcomed as members of our community as they carry out their missions.”

McGill said the Singapore delegation was very impressed with the air base and the city’s education system.

