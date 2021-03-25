Fort Smith’s Steel Horse Rally returns in May

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Steel Horse Rally is back this year to raise money for military, veterans, law enforcement, and first responders.

After last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be held May 7-8 in downtown Fort Smith.

It’ll feature the inaugural Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition.

Steel Horse Rally president, Dennis Snow, says even if the state mask mandate is lifted by May, he wants everyone to be safe. “This year we want everybody to be smart, be safe, and be alive. That’s the main thing we want.”

Snow says there will be hand-washing stations around downtown during the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers