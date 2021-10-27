Franklin County selling historic jail in Ozark

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Franklin County is selling its 107-year-old jail which rests on more than half an acre in Ozark.

The jail has 2,500 square ft., 5 rooms, one-and-a-half bath and view along the Arkansas River.

The jail is being sold for $250,000, and was built in 1914.

Ozark Area Museum Director Barbara Atwell says it’s important to save the town’s history, but people are already coming up with some new ideas.

“A lot of people want to buy it, and turn it into a bed and breakfast, or a restaurant, Atwell said. “Someone asked about using the jail cells as the bedrooms for the bed and breakfast, so that would be kind of fun.”

Atwell hopes someone local buys the old jail and brings it back to life.