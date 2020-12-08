Friends remember Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr on one-year anniversary

People stopped by the memorial for Stephen Carr Monday to pay their respects

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Dec .7th, 2019, Blake Wilson was getting off work just before 10 that night at Tiny Tim’s in Fayetteville when he heard gunshots.

“I went back upstairs and told the restaurant and we ended up locking the place down and the customers stayed inside until we thought it was clear and the cops told us it was cleared,” Wilson said.

During that same time, David Layman got a text from a family member and learned there had been a shooting near the Fayetteville Square.

“He sent back and said there’s been a police officer shot at the station and something inside of me knew it was Stephen,” Layman said.

Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed in his police car outside the police station just less than a block from Wilson’s work.

“I was just really shocked because it doesn’t normally happen around here at least,” Wilson said.

Layman and Carr had been friends since college. While those memories flood Layman’s mind, the night of Carr’s murder and the days following are more of a blur.

Me and Stephen’s dad were just talking about this about what we remember and don’t from that night,” Layman said. “It was the worst night of my life, it will always be the worst night of my life.”

Layman says one thing he will never forget was seeing children lined up outside of their school during the procession.

“That really meant a lot to know that it made an impact on them enough to share that with their students and let them know who he was and what this meant to the community and what kind of hole that was going to leave,” Layman said.

The police department and the community have come up with ways to keep Carr’s memory alive, like the creation of the Stephen Carr memorial fund and the city of Fayetteville declaring April 13th as Stephen Carr day. 413 was his badge number.

Support that’s helped Layman and the family get through this year.

“There’s been a few times where I’ve picked up my phone to call him and tell him something and you know as you pick it up you realize you can’t call him, he’s not there,” Layman said.

Layman says what he wants to see now is more security at the station so that officers feel safe and protected as they serve the community.