Frontline Fighter Katrina Watson works at Mercy

Katrina, thank you for everything that you do!

NORTHWEST, ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — From doctors to truck drivers to bank tellers and grocery store workers, here at KNWA/KFTA, we want to recognize those continuously doing their part to keep our community healthy, safe, and fed.

On Sunday, June 28, KNWA/KFTA recognized Katrina Watson.

The person who nominated Katrina as a Frontline Fighter said she’s one of the best interventional radiology nurses at Mercy Hospital.

They also said she’s always there when needed for patients and staff and maintains a positive attitude when she’s under pressure.

