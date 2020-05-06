Frontline Fighter Maddie Yarrington works with Elite Home Health

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So each night, we are saying ‘Thank you’ to our Frontline Fighters.

Today we honor Maddie Yarrington!

Maddie works with Elite Home Health in Springdale.

The person who nominated her said she has been a blessing to his family, giving him and his wife the ability to stay safe at home during this health crisis.

Maddie, thank you for helping others make it through this time of need!