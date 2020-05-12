Frontline Fighter Sarah Patton works as a registered nurse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So each day, we are saying ‘thank you’ to our Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Sarah Patton!

Sarah works at a nightshift registered nurse in a local emergency room.

The person who nominated her said Sarah is continuing to fight the good fight while pregnant with her first child.

Sarah, thank you for continuously making a difference while fighting on the front lines!