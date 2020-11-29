Furniture industry crisis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The furniture industry may not be the first one you think of when it comes to those which have been affected by covid, but today we are seeing its been hit as hard as the rest.

One of the owners of Sam’s Furniture, Joe Donaldson says, “so right now you come into a furniture store us or anybody else if we don’t have it in stock your ordering for 6 months sometimes 9 months down the road.”

Between factories not being able to run at 100 percent capacity, supply chains being disrupted, natural disasters, and an influx of orders from people working at home orders that usually take 4 to 6 weeks are going to be taking longer than ever expected.

Donaldson says, “so now we have furniture companies that can’t get the regular supply of lumber that they need, they have way more orders coming in that they can produce, and they got employees that are out on covid or quarantine.”

Sales consultant for Sam’s Furniture Jeff Rogers tells me this is an industry-wide crisis, not one that is unique to sam’s furniture, and at first, customers have had a hard time understanding that.

Rogers says, “when we give them that story they want to go check it out for themselves so they go other places and they come back and say you know what your right”

One Black Friday shopper, Cassie Fenton, says she plans to do just that, “we were very surprised to see all of the out of stock sticker,”… “we saw one that we really like we are going to shop around in other stores as well before committing but yeah we are willing to wait.”

Donaldson tells me that manufactures are already all booked up for all of 2021 and that they don’t expect things to go back to normal until 2022 at the earliest.