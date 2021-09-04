GALLERY: Razorback Fans Gameday Photos

(StudyFinds.org) - Taking 7,000 steps a day during middle age can keep a person’s arteries healthy and reduce their risk of death by up to 70 percent, a new study concludes. The findings by researchers from across the United States suggest that this lower number is still enough to protect against serious heart complications — rather than the common recommendation of 10,000 steps per day.

The study examined a group of adults between 38 and 50 who took at least 7,000 steps daily – about three miles – and discovered that these individuals were much less likely to die over the next decade. Mortality rates among both White and Black participants fell by 63 and 70 percent respectively compared to their sedentary peers.