GARFEILD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wednesday was the first day back for Garfield Elementary and some students had to wake up earlier than usual to catch the bus.

This is because of a new bus schedule change.

A letter was sent home to parents, informing them about the new bus schedule change. Picture taken by Sydney Oldham.

Starting this semester, Rogers school district buses pick up students in Garfield starting at 5:46 a.m.

The evening route time will not change from the fall.

Rogers Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says bus schedule changes are due to the lack of bus drivers.

“We have lost that traditional set of drivers that many of us depended on during that pre-pandemic time, which was some of our older retired individuals who had the opportunity to work mornings and the afternoons,” he said.

Perry says this is not a direct target to Garfield Elementary and that a lot of schools in Rogers and other school districts are experiencing the same issue.

He also says they are doing everything they can, and he understands this is a major inconvenience to parents. He says it is not uncommon for students to ride the bus that long.

Summer Hines was standing outside in the dark, waiting with her son for the bus to come.

“I have to come out here in the dark, and I have to come out here with him, of course, because who wants to stand out here in the middle of the woods in the dark,” she said.

She says her 7-year-old son is a hard sleeper.

“So to get him up in the morning is hard enough but now to get him up earlier, it’s going to be even harder,” she said.

Hines says she is not happy about this change.

“For a seven-year-old, that’s kind of hard for him to be on the bus for that long to get to school,” Hines said.

She says she has to alter her work schedule to accommodate her son coming out to the bus so early.

“I work from home. I work third shift. So right now I’m on my break and I only have a limited amount of time that I can come out here,” she said.

Hines hopes this change isn’t permanent.

“But if it is, I mean, we’ve only got, what, four or five months of school left, so I guess we deal with it because we have to,” she said.

Sydney Oldham is another parent and she says her child had to miss school today because it was way too early.

“That involved us having to wake her up at like 4:45 a.m. to try to get there in time and she just couldn’t do it,” Oldham said.

She says she feels miserable having to get up that early.

“Especially with two kids, because I also have a six-month-old, and so trying to get around with a baby and then also again, an elementary school again around, it’s a struggle and having to do it an hour earlier has made this almost impossible,” Oldham said.

The new bus schedule creates challenges at bedtime because Olddam says before the change, her daughter was going to bed at 7:30 p.m. every night so she could catch the bus at 6:30 a.m.

“There’s no way for us to get her to sleep any earlier, especially by the time we get home and get fed. It’s impossible. So she’s just going to be losing sleep,” Oldham said.

Oldham says she will start taking her child to school instead.

“I’m trying to figure out all of our work situations and see if one of us can just start taking her to school every day going forward. Especially during the summer months, because that’s when she rides the bus the most,” she said.

She also says she is concerned about the bus schedule change because kids may not be able to concentrate in class after spending so much time on the bus.

“It does make me feel really bad for the other kids, especially the younger elementary school kids that can’t stay entertained that long,” Oldham said.

Perry says this change is not permanent because they are always in a constant state of change.

“But I do think what we’re experiencing here may not get better throughout the school year. I could see it actually potentially getting worse. So I don’t know if things will work out for the better,” he said.

To help solve this issue, the district is looking for bus drivers.

He also says parents can bring their child to school or a pick-up stop.

“We’re not required by state law to provide transportation at all. And so it’s not necessarily a door-to-door stop that we go to, we try to. But again, we’ve got to be able to have drivers to every place that we need to go to,” Perry said.