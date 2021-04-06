Gas stations low on fuel in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – This shortage could be connected to the winter weather we experienced back in February, that’s what the Chief Fuel Analyst for Oil Price Information Service, Denton Cinquegrana tells me.

He says the colder temperatures knocked out a good part of the refining capacity on the gulf coast, however, he doesn’t believe this is the only reason.

 “What we have going on here is this transition period between winter-grade gasoline and summer-grade gasoline,” says Cinquegrana. “When you’re making that sort of transition, you don’t necessarily have that sort of supply that you can lean on.”

Locals say they believe the issue to be a crack in a pipeline. I spoke to Magellan Midstream Partners who leases the Razorback Pipeline, one of the major oil suppliers to NWA, and several others, and I was told there have been no issues in this category.

