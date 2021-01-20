Gentry Schools pivots some grades to online learning

The district says the decision was made after careful consideration of the numbers of staff and students who are absent due to COVID-19 reasons

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Some Gentry students will pivot to online learning due to COVID-19 reasons.

Kindergarten – second-grade students, and high school students will move to online learning through the end of the week.

The younger kids will be back on campus next week. High schoolers will return Feb. 1.

This, as the latest report from health officials, shows about a dozen school districts — including Gentry — are in the purple. This means they’re in a community that’s had 100-or-more new infections per 10-thousand residents during a two week period.