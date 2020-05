The number of people who can attend will be limited

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Gentry school district sets a tentative date for the senior class graduation.

According to the school’s social media, the date is set for Friday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium.

The number of people who can attend will be limited.

The school district says it set the date so that families can plan around it but it’s still sorting out details as more information from the Governor regarding graduations is released.