Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The November elections are getting closer, and Arkansas leaders reiterated COVID-19 can be used as an excuse to request an absentee ballot. Benton County's election coordinator said voting will be safe and secure regardless of how someone decides to vote.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) announced he's signing an executive order on absentee voting, noting the order will speed up the counting process as poll workers face the reality of tallying a record number.