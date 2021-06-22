Get crafty with the kiddos this summer break

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents may have their hands full with the kids at home and looking for some activities to fill their time this summer.

Well, we are joined by Meg Bourne the Founder and CEO of Art Feeds. Her activities involve bringing out your child’s artsy side. Summer break is the perfect time for the kids to break out the paint, paper, colored pencils and use those tools to express themselves.

“We have over 80 free projects which use really simple supplies you can find at home and also camp in the box our first digital camp. It comes with four kits and 8 projects for kids to work on. The premise of it is there’s been a heist at the art museum and four works of art have been pretended stolen. We walk them through some clues and kids get to recreate the artwork for the walls and they get to solve the mystery,” said Bourne.

She adds that art is a great way to get the creative juices flowing but there are other benefits to it as well. It can play a positive role in your mental health. It’s a great way for kids to explore their emotions, and build self-esteem.

“Consistent expression is very important to emotional and mental wellness. It helps students take risks, get to know themselves better, form opinions, trust themselves and feel empowered. There are all such of great things that can happen when you just get some supplies and give children permission to create,” said Bourne.

The great thing about getting crafty is these are activities families can do together but at the same time, kids can do independently.