Getting Crafty with it! ‘It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair’ is back in NWA

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s time to get crafty with it, as dozens of businesses are expected at the annual “It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair”.

This craft festival is in its 5th year and it continues to grow. Nakia Gully is the owner of Live,Love, Events LLC and host of the craft festival. She says there is something for everyone.

For some families it is a tradition to visit the craft fair festivals. This fair will have crafts, arts, music, food and so much more.

Gully says this is also a great opportunity to show love to our local business owners.

“My husband and I are local business owners and we were looking for a way to get our name out there. We also wanted to support other local businesses so we got into the craft fair business,” said Gully.

5th annual ‘It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair’

  • Oct. 14 – Oct. 17, 2021
  • 9am – 6pm Thur. – Sat.
  • 9am – 3pm Sunday
  • Benton county fairgrounds

“We have 50 local businesses, vendors and crafters so you can get your holiday shopping list all done,” said Gully.

There will food trucks. Admission and parking is free.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers