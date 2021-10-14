Getting Crafty with it! ‘It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair’ is back in NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s time to get crafty with it, as dozens of businesses are expected at the annual “It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair”.

This craft festival is in its 5th year and it continues to grow. Nakia Gully is the owner of Live,Love, Events LLC and host of the craft festival. She says there is something for everyone.

For some families it is a tradition to visit the craft fair festivals. This fair will have crafts, arts, music, food and so much more.

Gully says this is also a great opportunity to show love to our local business owners.

“My husband and I are local business owners and we were looking for a way to get our name out there. We also wanted to support other local businesses so we got into the craft fair business,” said Gully.

5th annual ‘It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair’

Oct. 14 – Oct. 17, 2021

9am – 6pm Thur. – Sat.

9am – 3pm Sunday

Benton county fairgrounds

“We have 50 local businesses, vendors and crafters so you can get your holiday shopping list all done,” said Gully.

There will food trucks. Admission and parking is free.