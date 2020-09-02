Getting flu vaccine amid COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Flu season is right around the corner and some of you may be considering getting vaccination but are having second thoughts because of the coronavirus pandemic looming over.

Some doctors say this year, it is more important than ever to get the flu vaccination.

Dr. Gary Berner, Chief Medical Officer for Community Clinic said the vaccine is not going to guarantee that you won’t get the flu.

However, if you do get it, then your symptoms will be much milder and it will reduce how long your symptoms stay around.

Dr. Jason McKinney, a Pulmonology and Critical Care Physician with Mercy hospital echo those sentiments.

McKinney said the flu can be a very dangerous illness for some and getting your flu vaccination out of the way can make a difference.

“It doesn’t take a doctor to say that it would be really risky to get those two together. We want to do everything that we can to prepare ourselves to be safe from the flu since the coronavirus vaccine is not available yet,” said Dr. Berner.

“We are worried this year that people are going to be sick with one virus, and all of a sudden they might be exposed and then they can get infected with another virus while their bodies are in a weakened state,” said Dr. McKinney.

Berner said it is just as important to make sure all other health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart conditions are taken care of.

McKinney advises people to build their immune system by eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, drinking plenty of water and getting plenty of rest.