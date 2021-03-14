Girl, 10, fatally shot in Little Rock park, suspects sought

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock police are seeking two suspects after a 10-year-old girl was fatally shot during an argument between two other people at a park. Police say the girl shot at Boyle Park on Saturday afternoon later died at a hospital. A man was also injured in the shooting and police believe the gunman was aiming for him and unintentionally hit the girl. Police have identified the two suspects in the slaying of the girl as Ladarius Burnett and Eric Hall Jr. They have not yet been arrested.

