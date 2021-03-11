‘God willing, I’ll complete it.’ Fort Smith man diagnosed with terminal cancer participates in Moderna vaccine trial

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man is doing his part to end COVID-19 despite being diagnosed with terminal cancer after signing up for the Moderna vaccine trial.

Paul Anderson lives in Fort Smith and works for the state’s Public Defender Commission in Sebastian County. During the pandemic, he’s working toward another kind of public defense through the vaccine trial.

“They will continue to draw blood from me every 2-3 months to basically analyze my blood for vaccine effectiveness,” Anderson said.

Moderna charts Anderson’s blood statistics to collect necessary data. The company frequently asks him questions through a phone application or through calls to gather information. He received a placebo in the initial phases of the vaccine trial, but Moderna is now analyzing his information after getting both shots.

“These manufacturers of the vaccines really want the vaccines to be licensed,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, an ADH epidemiologist who said Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson can only distribute their respective vaccines during the emergency until they’re licensed.

To get the FDA to approve the licenses, more data’s needed.

“This means they need to continue with their clinical trial,” Dillaha said.

Anderson said he’s in the trial until its completion.

“I signed up for 25 months,” Anderson said. “God willing, I’ll complete the trial in September 2022.”

Anderson learned after starting the trial that he has stage-4 cancer in his bones and prostate. If his doctors are correct, he may not live to see it to completion.

“My life expectancy is 8-12 months,” Anderson said.

When asked why he’s focused on completing the trial rather than putting his complete energy into his cancer diagnosis, Anderson pointed to wanting to see his family again.

“My daughter and my 5-year-old granddaughter live in Delaware,” Anderson said. “They want to come see me because of my illness, and I won’t allow it because of COVID.”

After getting both Moderna shots, Anderson said he’ll continue wearing a mask until Dr. Anthony Fauci announces it’s safe to stop.

Anderson, a veteran, said it’s not a sacrifice. He wants to keep those around him safe.

“I don’t feel I’m being deprived of a right,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he hopes playing his part leads to a safer future, one that includes visits from his family.

“Due to my health situation, I might not be able to travel and see them,” Anderson said. “I’ll feel comfortable that they’re safe to see me.”

Note: Paul Anderson is the uncle of KNWA/Fox24 reporter Andrew Epperson