Gov. Hutchinson orders lowered flags in honor of RBG

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered both the United States and Arkansas State flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
On September 19, Gov. Hutchinson took to Twitter:
