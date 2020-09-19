Gov. Hutchinson orders lowered flags in honor of RBG

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered both the United States and Arkansas State flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On September 19, Gov. Hutchinson took to Twitter:

