LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson declared May 22-27 as Safe Boating Week at a proclamation ceremony, according to a recent news release.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission attended the Safe Boating Week Proclamation in support of educating Arkansas residents.

Watch the video below of the proclamation signing. Video provided by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend.

The proclamation was made to bring awareness to boating enthusiasts on the importance of taking safety precautions like wearing a life jacket and never operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Experiences of high water levels across the state have risen due to rain increases. The release says before operating a boat, boaters should proceed with caution.

Boaters should check the daily river and water release information from the USACE or through the Little Rock District mobile app, by searching for USACE Little Rock, according to the release.