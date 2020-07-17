Gov. Hutchinson says Fayetteville’s school plan is “off track”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Thursday, July 16, Fayetteville Public Schools got “off track” on his plan to have schools start the semester with in-person classes.

On Wednesday, July 15, the Fayetteville School District unveiled three options for parents to choose from.

Each of those options include at least three days of virtual learning for children.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he wanted in-person instruction, five days a week, to be the first option and then have a blended environment if schools have to go virtual.

These are decisions that they have to make and there are a lot of choices that parents have to make that are very tough. I mean it’s not an ideal circumstance. GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

Governor Hutchinson said the state has tens of millions of dollars available for child care assistance for parents who have to work, but this doesn’t help parents who stay home with their children for virtual learning.