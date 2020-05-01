Governor addresses problems with “Arkansas Ready for Business” rollout

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It appears the “Arkansas Ready for Business” campaign isn’t ready for business itself.

Glenn Whitman owns Gear Gaming in Fayetteville and Bentonville, a “board, card and miniature war-game store.”

“We’ve been burning through our stocks of miniatures and paints,” Whitman said. “Unfortunately, our distributor to restock that has also shut down.”

Like many small business owners, Whitman missed the opportunity to get in on the “Arkansas Ready for Business” grant that was announced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Tuesday.

“I was helping customers during the press conference and shortly after, so I didn’t even hear about it until it was done for,” Whitman said.

The $15 million grant would go toward helping small businesses get needed supplies for opening up faster, including cleaning tools and protective equipment. Within an hour of the application portal opening, people flooded the website and diluted all the money. The state’s legislature also hadn’t yet approved the campaign itself.

“It was up for an hour and then it was taken down because we did not have that approval that I knew was necessary,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson blamed working remotely and overzealous attempts to open the program for Tuesday’s problems before pointing fingers at himself.

“It was just a simple failure of clear communication, which I take responsibility for,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he’ll work with legislators to move more money into the program after seeing such a quick response from the public. Whitman said he’s doing relatively well after his business was approved for the Payment Protection Program’s (PPP) second round.

“It gives me eight weeks, so it really depends on what sales are on that week whether I can continue on [this trajectory],” Whitman said.

Whitman said he and other small business owners will take whatever they can get.

“Any additional capital that we can gain is gonna be useful just because it’ll help us ride it out that much better,” Whitman said.