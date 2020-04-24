Governor announces new COVID-19 testing campaign

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a two-day testing campaign as Arkansas ramps up efforts to match testing to its stated capacity.



“I’m announcing today a two-day Arkansas Surge Campaign,” Hutchinson said. “If you think you have symptoms, don’t wait to get tested, and the goal is to increase our testing over the next two days.”

The surge campaign has Northwest Arkansas shoring up their supplies to make sure they can meet the demand starting tomorrow.

“Depending on what that surge is, it could put us out of swabs,” said Dr. Gary Berner, Community Clinic’s chief medical officer.

Community Clinic operates Friday but won’t Saturday. It’s already testing quite a bit, Berner said. The organization has the ability to test about three times the amount it is now.

Mercy Hospital will test both days on expanded hours, said spokesperson Jennifer Cross. The hospital can do about 45 tests during the week with about 10 fewer on weekend days.

Ozark Community Hospital spokesperson Scott Taylor said his group is prepared to fill the testing needs as long as providers request the tests be administered.

“Our goal is to increase the testing over the two-day span from 1,000 tests each day to 1,500 tests each day,” Hutchinson said.

People who don’t have health insurance will still be able to get tested, Hutchinson said. Federal money will cover those costs, while insurance will be billed when possible.